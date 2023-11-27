500 KG Machine Gun In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Not CGI But Real, Built From Scratch Using Steel (WATCH) |

The makers of Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, recently attended a promotional event in Chennai ahead of the film's release. During the press conference, they were asked if the machine gun scene in the trailer was real or Computer-generated imagery (CGI), given that it was trolled on social media.

Animal production designer Suresh Selvarajan clarified that the 500 kg machine gun was built from scratch using real steel over a period of four months and is not CGI generated. The machine will appear during the 18-minute-long interval action block. “I never saw such a thing happen for any Indian film. It was Sandeep's vision,” he reportedly said.

Ranbir also commented on the same and revealed how he shot the scene with such ammunition. "I remember the first time Suresh Anna showed us the war machine, I was shocked. He created it from scratch. It is such an original piece. It was a great idea that Sandeep Reddy Vana and Suresh Anna had.”

He further asserted, “We are not shooting with actual guns. We have to pretend, imagine that if we are operating a machine so large, what would that do to our body, our ears because we have to keep shooting for hours. I really had to imagine that because the bullets were coming under siege, they were not real. That is the magic of movies.”

Ranbir Kapoor on the 500KG War Machine sequence 🔥🔥🔥 #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/E2QphNe4PD — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 26, 2023

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, Animal has a run-time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. It will hit the big screens on December 1 and will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. The advance bookings have already begun. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, the film will release theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.