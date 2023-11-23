'Literally Got Chills': Netizens React To Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Trailer, Laud Bobby Deol's Violent Avatar | Photo Via Instagram

On November 23, the much-anticipated trailer of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, was unveiled. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is slated to release in theaters on December 1, 2023.

The trailer shows a troubled relationship between a father and a son, played by Anil and Ranbir, respectively. The trailer ends with high-octane action sequences between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Anil plays the character Balbir Singh, who is Ranbir's father, in Animal. Mandanna plays the main female role as Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife. Soon after the trailer dropped on Thursday, it left netizens impressed.

Reacting to the trailer on X, a user wrote, "#AnimalTrailer WHAT A TRAILER! #RanbirKapoor𓃵 is back... Ufff! Had 0 expectations but I literally had goosebumps... So intense, powerful n entertaining! Have no words for #BobbyDeol Can't wait for Dec 1. Declaring #Animal a blockbuster already."

While reacting to a scene between Anil and Ranbir, a netizen wrote, "when Ranbir Kapoor said "Sunai de Raha hai behra nahin hu main", I literally got chills. That sheer intensity in that voice & emotions, dayumn!! Looks scary too!! #Animal."

Animal also stars Triptii Dimrii, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The film will be clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office.