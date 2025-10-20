Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki Sharma, Drops Ghibli-Inspired Photos

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has found new love months after his breakup with actress Nikki Sharma and is now dating influencer Juhi Bhatt. On Diwali, Monday, October 20, Ranveer shared photos from his celebrations. While he did not reveal his new ladylove's photos or name, he dropped Ghibli-inspired AI-generated pictures to confirm his new relationship.

Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms New Relationship

Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Ranveer wrote, "Happy Diwali. Having a grown man Diwali this year. First time I decorated my own place, thanks to some divine help. Life's good when you begin your day with a LIVE Rasraj Ji Maharaj Bajrang Baan. And end it with some Soft 1960s music."

Minutes after Ranveer's Diwali post, Juhi shared a glimpse of his beautifully decorated home, featuring a floral rangoli strikingly similar to the one seen in his pictures, subtly confirming their relationship. In the photo, Juhi was also seen holding a bunch of pink roses, adding to the speculation that the two celebrated Diwali together.

Additionally, Ranveer and Juhi follow each other on Instagram, which has only added more fuel to the ongoing romance rumours..

Earlier, Ranveer was in a relationship with actress Nikki Sharma. He would often share pictures with her on his social media handle but kept her identity private by covering her face with a sunflower emoji.

Rumours about their breakup began circulating after Ranveer unfollowed Nikki on Instagram.

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Earlier this year, Ranveer made headlines after a major controversy erupted on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, where he had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?", faced multiple FIRs along with Samay and others on the panel.

Later, in his statement to the police, Ranveer admitted that he was wrong, apologised, and vowed to be more careful in the future.