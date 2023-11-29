Animal: Who Is Leon Ung? Meet British Actor Playing Young Bobby Deol In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film

After months of wait and hype, the film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, is all set to release in theatres on December 1. And if there is one person who has intrigued the audience more than Ranbir, it is the main antagonist of the film, Bobby Deol.

The trailer and songs of Animal have given the audience an idea of what Ranbir's character will look and feel like, but when it comes to Bobby, the makers have been teasing the masses with just bits and pieces, leaving them asking for more. The details about his character have been kept heavily under wraps, but the couple of shots of the actor in the trailer was enough to send fans into a tizzy.

And now, yet another piece of information about the character has surfaced online. British actor Leon Ung is set to play the role of a young Bobby, which means that the film will trace not just the childhood of Ranbir's character, as seen in the trailer, but also that of Bobby's.

Leon himself shared it on his social media. Posting a picture with Vanga and others from the sets of Animal, he wrote, "Excited to announce that I worked on this amazing film playing the role of Young BOBBY DEOL #animal with the most talented Director in Bollywood industry".

Who is Leon Ung?

Leon Ung is 13 years old and is a British child actor, model, gymnast and stunt performer. He is best known for playing the role of Nas in the Oscar-winning short film The Long Goodbye.

Leon is also known for being quite vocal and empathetic for refugees, as his own father was a refugee from Cambodia and spent days at a refugee camp.

He recently shared a picture with Bobby Deol on his social media handle and stated, "As we get close to #animal release, await for this surprise in the movie too!"

About Animal

Meanwhile, besides Ranbir and Bobby, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. If the trailer is to go by, the film is set to trace the twisted and toxic relationship between a father and a son, with a menacing villain looming over the family.

In Ranbir's own words, Animal is the most complicated and dark character he has played on screen till date.