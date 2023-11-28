Animal: CBFC Deletes Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Intimate Scenes? Here's What We Know

The much-awaited Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Animal, is finally set to hit the silver screens on December 1. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the love of his life. While not much has been revealed about their character arcs in the film, their sizzling chemistry has already become the talk of the town, thanks to the trailer and the songs.

If the songs of the film are to go by, Ranbir and Rashmika will be seen locking lips multiple times in the film, along with other steamy scenes. However, this seems to have not gone down well with the Censor Board.

As per the CBFC certificate, despite granting Animal an 'Adult' certificate, the CBFC has asked the makers to delete some of the intimate scenes between Ranbir and Rashmika in the film. The exact scenes which have been asked to be removed are not known yet, and the makers too have not made any official comment about the same in public.

The Censor Board certificate also stated that the word "costume" has been changed to "vastra" and "Kabhi nahi" has been changed to "Kya bol rahe ho aap".

The word "natak" has been muted and the subtitle for the same has been change to "You change pads four times a month". The cuss words have also been changed and muted in several scenes.

Besides Ranbir and Rashmika, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor as the former's father and Bobby Deol as the menacing antagonist. The trailer of the film, which released a few days ago, sent netizens into a tizzy, and fans are already cooking up theories about the film on social media.

The songs Hua Main and Satranga from Animal show the relationship graph of Ranbir and Rashmika's characters, from falling in love to getting married and having kids.

The runtime of Animal is said to be over three hours and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has promised the audience that the long duration of the film will be worth it at the end.