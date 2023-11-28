CBFC Corruption Case: Tamil Actor Vishal Appears Before CBI For Questioning, Says 'Never Ever Thought In My Life..'

Tamil actor Vishal, who accused the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of corruption in September 2023, revealed that he was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai in connection with the case. On Tuesday (November 28), Vishal took to his official social media account to share the update with his followers.

After his interrogation, Vishal wrote on X, "Just finished my visit to CBI office in Mumbai for an enquiry regarding the CBFC case. Was a complete new experience and am glad the way the enquiry is being conducted. Took some inputs too about how a CBI office would look like. Lol."

He added, "Never ever thought in my life I will be going to this Govt office too. Need to step in to stand up against corruption in real life too and not just in reel life."

Two months back, Vishal alleged that he was required to make a payment of Rs 6.5 lakh to the CBFC office in Mumbai for the screening and certification of the Hindi version of his film Mark Antony.

Vishal had shared a video on his social media account to make the corruption allegations against the Mumbai office of the CBFC.

In response, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a statement emphasising its strong stance against corruption. The ministry expressed its deep concern over the corruption allegations raised by Vishal and reiterated its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption. They assured that stringent action would be taken against anyone found to be involved in corrupt practices.

Reacting to the allegations, CBFC issued a statement which read, "We have taken note of the allegations being reported very seriously and CBFC has zero tolerance for corruption. Also, the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved and we shall get into the root cause. Meanwhile, any attempt to malign the image of CBFC will not be tolerated.