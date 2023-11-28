Dharmendra Shares Bloodied Photo Of Bobby Deol From Animal, Calls Him 'Khoobsoorat Bob'

Ever since the teaser of Animal was released, fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness the gory actioner, starring Ranbir Kapoor, on the silver screens, and the trailer of the film has only added to the hype. While fans have been going gaga over Ranbir's look in the film, if there is one person in Animal who has stolen the limelight from the actor, then it's none other than Bobby Deol.

Bobby Deol is all set to play the role of the antagonist in Animal, and while the makers have teased the masses with glimpses of his character, not much has been revealed about his story yet, and fans cannot help but gush about all the mystery surrounding his character.

And while people wait for Animal to release in theatres, Bobby has found a fan in none other than his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, who too seems to be in awe of his younger son's drastic transformation.

Mere khoobsoorat Bob ….. har rang mein Khoobsoorat lagte ho 🙏Love you 💕💕💕💕💕💕🧿 pic.twitter.com/prUpDCJPd2 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 27, 2023

On Monday evening, Dharmendra took to his social media to share a photo of Bobby from a magazine shoot done in the 90s. Next to it was a still of the actor from the trailer of Animal, in which he can be seen looking menacing with his face covered in blood, gesturing everyone to remain silent.

"Mere khoobsoorat Bob ….. har rang mein Khoobsoorat lagte ho Love you," Dharmendra wrote along with the photos.

Not just Dharmendra, but a few days ago, actor Sunny Deol too had shared the same picture on his social media handle and had showered his brother with love.

Meanwhile, Animal is all set to hit the silver screens on December 1, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Besides Ranbir and Bobby, it also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles, and it has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

If the trailer is to go by, Animal will highlight the twisted dynamics between a father and a son. Along with that, Ranbir and Bobby will be seen packing some serious punches in the ultimate showdown between them.