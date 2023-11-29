Kashmiri Boy Who Plays Young Ranbir Kapoor In Animal Has A Laal Singh Chaddha Connection

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Animal is all set to hit the big screens on December 1. The trailer and songs of the action-thriller has created quite a buzz amongst fans on social media. Going by the officially released visuals, Ranbir looks promising and will treat the audience with his never-seen-before avatar.

One of the songs of Animal, Papa Meri Jaan, also shows Ranbir's character from childhood and how he always looked up to his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

In the movie, young Ranbir is played by 11-year-old Kashmiri child artist Ahmad Ibn Umar, who also played young Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Who is Ahmad Ibn Umar?

Ahmad Ibn Umar is from the Zaldagar neighbourhood in Downtown Srinagar. He made his acting debut at the age of six with the film Notebook in 2019. According to several media reports, Ahmad's father is a businessman and his mother is a homemaker.

Ahmad featured in a music video titled Bas Ek Tera Main Hoke and has also been a part of several TV commercials.

It may be mentioned that the film will trace not just the childhood of Ranbir's character, as seen in the trailer, but also that of Bobby Deol's. Animal will see British actor Leon Ung playing the role of a young Bobby. However, nothing much has been revealed officially by the makers.

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are currently busy with the promotions of their much-awaited film. From the performance of the cast to the music, several elements from the trailer have become a talking point. The fight sequence between Ranbir and Bobby is also much talked about.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. It has a run-time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 1. It will clash with Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sam Bahadur.