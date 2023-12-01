 Animal Spoiler! Bobby Deol Is A Mute Villain In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to add an element of shock and let Bobby have a significant trait to create havoc on the big screen.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is seen playing the main antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has no dialogues in the film since he is essaying a mute character. As per reports, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, wanted to add an element of shock and let Bobby have a significant trait to create havoc on the big screen. 

As per the film, Bobby's father, who is never shown, burnt himself which was witnessed by a young Bobby, who screamed out so loud that he lost his voice. Actor Saurabh Sachdeva plays his translator who communicates in sign language.

The teaser of Animal only shared a glimpse of Bobby towards the end as he opened the door munching on something holding a butter knife and asking two individuals to enter. He was seen wearing a green ethnic attire with a chunky necklace. Not to mention, the poster of Bobby just shows how menacing his character is with blood all over his face. 

Then came the trailer which saw Bobby in a menacing avatar putting Ranbir into a chokehold and then smoking a cigarette while laying on him on the runway.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The film was released on December 1 in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It faced a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will be starring in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial show. He revealed on an episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8. He said, "I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies first I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show, and then I also did 'Love Hostel'. I think they've always given me good stuff."

