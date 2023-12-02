Animal Full Movie Leaked Online: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Falls Prey To Piracy Hours After Release

It's just been a little over 24 hours that Animal released in theatres, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has already fallen prey to piracy. As per reports, the pirated version of the film has made its way to notorious torrent websites and apps, and it can cause a major damage to the makers.

Animal has reportedly been leaked on the social media platform Telegram, as well as numerous infamous torrent websites such as Tamilrockers, filmyzilla, filmywap, 123movies, among others. The entire movie is readily available for download on mobile phones and laptops and this might hamper the film's overall box office collection.

The makers are yet to release an official statement on the leak and take action against the miscreants.

Meanwhile, several crucial photos, videos and plot twists of Animal have already been leaked on social media by enthusiastic fans who watched the film on its very first day. The makers are now trying to take down the videos revealing key moments of the film's narrative.

Animal opened with a bang at the box office with Rs 61 crore, making it the second biggest opener of India in 2023, the first one being Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Out of the total Rs 61 crore, the Hindi version of the film has alone minted Rs 50 crore, and the remaining Rs 11 crore have come from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the film. Globally, Animal earned a whopping Rs 116 crore.

Given the current trend and buzz, Animal is set to rake in even bigger monies over its first weekend and it has the potential to make its place amongst the top 5 highest grossing films of the year.

Besides Ranbir, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. It has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, and it has been met with mixed reviews from the audience.