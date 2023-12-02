Animal On Netflix: Deleted Scenes From Ranbir Kapoor’s Film To Be Restored In OTT Version |

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s epic action entertainer Animal, which roared on the big screens on Friday will soon find its spot on OTT. As per reports, the film which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead will stream on Netflix. The streaming giant has acquired the rights for the film and will soon announce the date, which is around early 2024. Not to mention, the scenes that were deleted for the theatres given a run-time of over 3 hours, have been restored and those watching on OTT can enjoy the extended version.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted Animal an 'Adults Only' certificate. Despite that, the censor board asked the makers to delete some of the intimate scenes in the film. After the film was released, a scene between Ranbir and Triptii Dimri went viral which shows them locking lips, and laying in bed post-coital with Ranbir's side part fully naked and Triptii covering her breasts as he rests his head on her stomach. Netizens think it was this scene that was cut short.

The makers held a special film screening on Thursday at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. It was attended by Ranbir’s actor-wife Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, mother-in-law Soni Razdan, father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, and sister-in-law Shaheen Bhatt.

Going by the trailer, Animal delves into the troubled relationship between a father and son. Ranbir grows up yearning for his father’s love, seeking approval, time, and attention. However, missing out on it transforms him into a violent and obsessive person, who becomes a killing machine after his father is attacked.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor. Bobby Deol packs a punch with his little yet menacing screen presence as the main antagonist.

Directed by Vanga, Animal clocks a run-time of 3 hours and 21 minutes including an 18-minute action block. It hit the big screens on December 1 and faced a big Bollywood clash with Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal.