'Virat Kohli Was My Easiest To Get Out': Mitchell Johnson Shuts Down X User Who Tried To Troll Him

Mitchell Johnson is in hot water these days due to his recent comments against former Australia teammate David Warner.

Johnson is facing backlash from the Aussie media and some former players for his public criticism of Warner, who is going to play his final Test match in the upcoming home series against Pakistan this month.

Johnson has made his dislike for Warner quite evident with his comments. But it wasn't just Warner who he had a problem with.

Johnson vs Virat Kohli rivalry continues

Johnson also had fierce rivalry with former India captain Virat Kohli on the field whenever the two played against each other for country and club.

Johnson was recently asked by a fan as to who he thought was a better batter among Kohli and ex-Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Another fan joined in the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) and tried to troll Johnson but the legendary cricketer gave back a cheeky reply to the user on social media.

Pacer shuts down X users

"Who's better Virat or Babar?" a fan asked Johnson to which he replied, "does it actually matter? Both are great players in their own rights."

A user named Athar then tried to get under Johnson's skin by commenting, "Bro you are Virat's favourite bowler."

But Johnson, being the fierce competitor on and off the field, replied with "he was my easiest to get out."

Mitch Johnson's career highlights

Mitch Johnson played 73 Tests, 153 ODIs and 30 T20Is for Australia from 2005 to 2015 during which time he picked 313, 239 and 38 wickets respectively.

Johnson was one of the fastest bowlers to have played the game and was part of a dominant Aussie team which won the 2006 & 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, 2007 & 2015 ODI World Cups during his career.

But the highlight of his career came in the 2013-14 Ashes in Australia in which he tormented the England batters and was adjudged the Player of the Series for taking 37 wickets and 3 Man of the Match awards.