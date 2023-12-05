'Very Childish': Mitchell Johnson Slams George Bailey's Comments Following Ex-Pacer's Criticism Of David Warner

George Bailey. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson hasn't held back from criticising chief selector George Bailey for questioning his mental health over David Warner's criticism in his latest column. The 43-year-old felt Bailey's statement takes away the attention from what the actual point of the article is, labelling Bailey as condescending.

Johnson's column for The West Australian criticising Warner over the 'farewell' Test series this home summer has stirred a massive row as both ex-teammates are at odds. Following Johnson's criticism, Bailey jumped to Warner's defence, questioning the former left-arm pacer's mental space. Bailey had said while addressing media:

"I’ve been sent little snippets of it. I hope he’s okay. My only observation would be if someone can show me how being distant and unaware of what players are going through and what the plans are with their team and the coaching staff, how that’s more beneficial, I’d be all ears."

"Quite disgusting" - Mitchell Johnson

The Queenslander explained that he explained his views that needed to be put out there and feels it's condescending by Bailey to interpret the way he did.

"To ask if I’m OK because I’ve had mental health issues is pretty much downplaying my article and putting it on mental health, which is quite disgusting I think. I’m fine. I’m not angry. I’m not jealous. I’m just writing a piece that for me I felt like I needed to write. It sort of tries to downplay the questions that I’ve asked in that article… It seems very childish from George and condescending," he said on the The Mitchell Johnson Cricket Show Podcast.

Tim Paine presents his view on the standoff:

With Johnson citing Tim Paine's example to criticise Bailey, the Tasmanian commented that it doesn't feel as if the pair get along well. He spoke on SEN Radio:

"Mitch raises some great points. Statistically, David hasn’t been playing well and would other people be getting the run he’s getting now? Probably not. But in my opinion, he’s got credits in the bank because he is one of the all-time greats. I think you can read between the lines that he and Davey don’t get along… I think they’re just different people, just from what I’m reading."

Meanwhile, Australia are gearing for their 1st Test of home summer, beginning on December 14th against Pakistan.