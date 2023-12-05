'I Got A Message From Dave': Mitchell Johnson Reveals 'Disappointing' Text From David Warner That Made Things Personal

David Warner and Mitchell Johnson. | (Credits: Twitter)

In a latest twist regarding the stand-off between Mitchell Johnson and David Warner, the former has cited a 'disappointing' text message from the veteran opener behind making it personal. Johnson revealed that he cannot mention some of the things from the message and it acted as a driver for him to write that column.

After Johnson accused Warner of disrespect and arrogance over his 'farewell' Test series this home summer, he and George Bailey have traded blows. Bailey suggested that Johnson's current mental state is not where it's supposed to be and that he shouldn't comment unless he is in others' shoes.

MITCHELL JOHNSON: It’s been five years and David Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal. Now, the way he’s going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country.https://t.co/f2ikAlYmgb — The West Australian (@westaustralian) December 2, 2023

Speaking on The Mitchell Johnson Cricket Show podcast, the 43-year-old recalled that Warner's text came in after his wife highlighted the lack of candidates to replace the opener in the side.

"It was around the time that Candice had said on The Back Page about there not being openers good enough to take his position. That’s when I responded to that. And I got a message from Dave, which was quite personal and I tried to ring him to talk to him about it, which I’ve always been open about with the guys. It was never a personal thing then, until that point."