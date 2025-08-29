 Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Produces Thrilling Action
Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Produces Thrilling Action

The semi-finals of the Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 delivered thrilling action on the field as the host city witnessed two gripping clashes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
In the first semi-final, Mayo College edged past Mayoor School Ajmer with a narrow 2-1 victory. Mayoor struck first at 25:00+01:47 minutes, but Mayo College quickly responded with an early equalizer at 06:42 minutes. The deciding goal came in dramatic fashion during stoppage time at 50:00+03:00 minutes, sealing their place in the final. Mayo dominated the match with 60% possession, 10 shots, and 9 corners, while Mayoor fought hard but fell short despite their spirited display.

The second semi-final was a tense encounter between Daly College and Delhi World Public School. Daly College secured their spot in the final with a solitary strike at the 38th minute, winning 1-0. Though DWPS controlled 55% of possession and earned 7 corners, they failed to convert opportunities, while Daly’s precision in attack made the difference.

With Mayo College and Daly College advancing, the stage is now set for a high-voltage finale in Ajmer, promising an electrifying conclusion to the 2025 edition of the tournament.

