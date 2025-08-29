Sportvot x FPJ: Delhi Hosts Thrilling Matches Of HCL Squash 81st National Championship

The HCL Squash 81st National Championship, held in Delhi from August 26 to 28, 2025, concluded today with thrilling final matches that kept the crowd on edge.

In the men’s category, Atul Kumar Yadav showcased his dominance as he outplayed Matthew Godwin with a scoreline of 2-11, 5-11, 11-7, 3-11 to claim victory.

Meanwhile, in the women’s finals, rising star Anahat Singh continued her fine form, defeating Akanksha Salunkhe in straight games 11-7, 11-6, 11-4. The day also saw a gripping clash between Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar, where Velavan held his nerve to secure the title with a 8-11, 9-11, 11-4, 8-11 win.

The championship highlighted intense competition and remarkable performances, marking yet another successful edition of the prestigious HCL National Squash Championship.