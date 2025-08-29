 Sportvot x FPJ: Delhi Hosts Thrilling Matches Of HCL Squash 81st National Championship
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Delhi Hosts Thrilling Matches Of HCL Squash 81st National Championship

Sportvot x FPJ: Delhi Hosts Thrilling Matches Of HCL Squash 81st National Championship

The HCL Squash 81st National Championship, held in Delhi from August 26 to 28, 2025, concluded today with thrilling final matches that kept the crowd on edge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image

The HCL Squash 81st National Championship, held in Delhi from August 26 to 28, 2025, concluded today with thrilling final matches that kept the crowd on edge.

In the men’s category, Atul Kumar Yadav showcased his dominance as he outplayed Matthew Godwin with a scoreline of 2-11, 5-11, 11-7, 3-11 to claim victory.

Meanwhile, in the women’s finals, rising star Anahat Singh continued her fine form, defeating Akanksha Salunkhe in straight games 11-7, 11-6, 11-4. The day also saw a gripping clash between Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar, where Velavan held his nerve to secure the title with a 8-11, 9-11, 11-4, 8-11 win.

The championship highlighted intense competition and remarkable performances, marking yet another successful edition of the prestigious HCL National Squash Championship.

FPJ Shorts
US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case, Probe Underway
Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case, Probe Underway
Marketing Professional Sexually Harassed By L&T Employee On LinkedIn, Asked for ‘Biological Help’
Marketing Professional Sexually Harassed By L&T Employee On LinkedIn, Asked for ‘Biological Help’
Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe In Peacock Feather Case
Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe In Peacock Feather Case

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pagal Awara Kutto Se Darna...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Cryptic Post Goes...

'Pagal Awara Kutto Se Darna...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Cryptic Post Goes...

Sportvot x FPJ: Delhi Hosts Thrilling Matches Of HCL Squash 81st National Championship

Sportvot x FPJ: Delhi Hosts Thrilling Matches Of HCL Squash 81st National Championship

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Bengaluru Bulls Vs Puneri Paltan, Live Updates: Puneri Paltan Have A...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Bengaluru Bulls Vs Puneri Paltan, Live Updates: Puneri Paltan Have A...

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Produces Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Produces Thrilling Action

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Plays Cricket And Kabaddi With Players Ahead Of PKL Season 12 Launch In...

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Plays Cricket And Kabaddi With Players Ahead Of PKL Season 12 Launch In...