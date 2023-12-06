AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson Removed From Commentary Role For His Criticism Against David Warner, Claims Report

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has reportedly been sacked from the commentary team for the upcoming Test series between Australia and Pakistan due to his sharp criticism against David Warner.

Johnson and Warner are currently embroiled in a bitter controversy, with the former opposing a hero send off for the veteran Australian opener in his farewell Test series because of his involvement in the 2018 Sandpaper Scandal in South Africa.

Usman Khawaja said, "David Warner and Steven Smith are heroes. Johnson implying that Dave or anyone else involved in the Sandpaper incident is not a hero, I strongly disagree because I believe they've paid their dues". pic.twitter.com/r5uo3rCNWw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 4, 2023

Mitchell Johnson confirmed that he would be part of Triple M commentary team for the three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan, starting on December 14, but his name has been missing from the list of commentators released by the company on Tuesday. The list includes the names of legends like Mev Hughes, Wasim Akram and Mark Taylor.

Johnson and Warner Saga

Mitchell Johnson heavily criticized Australian opener David Warner after he was selected in the squad for the first Test of the series against Pakistan. Former Australian pacer is of the opinion that Warner shouldn’t have made it to the Test squad in first place considering his poor form in the Tests in recent times.

Notably, Warner expressed his willingness from Test cricket following the Test series against Pakistan. However, Johnson feels that he has been included in the squad to give him a hero send off. He also alleged that the veteran opener benefited from his close relationship with chief selector David Bailey.

Mitchell Johnson revealed that David Warner sent him bad texts after he wrote a column on the latter's wife Candice for defending the Australian opener’s place in the team.

David Warner to play his last Test in Sydney

David Warner will bid adieu to Test cricket after playing his final match of the format against Pakistan at his home Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Since 2008, Warner has been one of the batting mainstays for Australia across all three formats. In Test cricket, the 37-year-old has amassed 8487 runs, including 25 centuries, at an average of 44.43 in 109 matches. He was the second player after Joe Root to score a double century in his 100th Test match.