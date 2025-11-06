Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 6: Maira's Lies Leave Armaan & Abhira Worried, Ends On Emotional Note

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Instagram (Star Plus)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update November 6: The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (November 6, 2025) unfolds with high emotional drama as Armaan waits for Maira outside her class. When she arrives late, she lies about being in the washroom. Armaan later learns from her teacher that she never attended class, leaving him both hurt and suspicious.

Armaan, who was concerned about Maira's whereabouts, shares his worries with Abhira, admitting that Maira has been acting distant ever since the viral video controversy. He tells Abhira that this is the first time Maira has ever lied to him. Abhira, understanding the sensitivity of the situation, advises that confronting Maira directly might push her further away. She instead comes up with a thoughtful plan to help Maira realize her mistake on her own.

Seeing the negative comments online about Armaan and Abhiran, Abhir loses his temper. Thankfully, Kiara steps in to calm him down. However, Abhir believes that Kiara’s visit might have a hidden reason.

Armaan and Abhira later decide to meet Maira’s teacher to understand what’s really going on. Meeting Maira's teacher made them discover that she also lied about her annual function. She took Krish and Tanya’s help to attend it, naming them as her guardians. Armaan feels deeply hurt, while Abhira believes Maira is just too young to process her emotions.

During the annual function, Krish and Tanya took 'Best Parent' award on Abhira and Armaan's behalf while Maira missed them. Abhira and Armaan get emotional while secretly watching Maira’s proud moment. However, when Maira’s teacher asks her to apologize publicly on behalf of her parents, Armaan mistakenly assumes Maira wrote the speech herself, adding to his disappointment.

Back home, Kaveri wonders where everyone is, while Vidya reminds her they had gone to the temple. Krish and Tanya soon arrive, revealing that Maira won an academic award and they received the "Best Parents" trophy. When Vidya says the award truly belongs to Armaan and Abhira, Tanya explains that Maira chose them to represent her because of the viral video incident. Armaan and Abhira are left heartbroken and speechless.

Today's episode ends on an emotional note, as the cracks in Maira’s relationship with Armaan and Abhira begin to show more clearly.