Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash Shares Screenshot Of Last Chat With Travel Influencer, Reveals They Planned F1 Trip Recently

Actress-filmmaker RJ Mahvash shared a screenshot of her last conversation with travel influencer Anunay Sood who passed away on Thursday (November 6). The 32-year-old Dubai-based content creator and photographer tragically passed away in Las Vegas. The news was shared by his family through an Instagram post.

The cause of his death has not yet been revealed. In their statement, Sood's family requested fans and followers to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Taking to her Instagram story earlier today, Mahvash shared a screenshot of her conversation with Anunay. He had messaged Mahvash on Tuesday. "Ye Wynn se view hai 60 floor se suite rooms," his text read. He also sent her a few emojis and a voice note.

Along with the screenshot, Mahvash wrote, "Anunay... My heart is sinking! how we were just planning F1 trip few days back and how with a heavy heart I heard this voice note again. A person so full of life.. always laughing giggling.. still unable to process it."

"Abhi to msgs kr rha tha yr Vegas se tu. Rest in peace buddy kisi ki life ka kuch nai pata hai.. please bas sabke sath bohot acche se raho, kisika dil mat dukhao. Tm jao to log tmhe anunay ke tarah yaad karein sirf accha," she added.

Meanwhile, his fans and followers have also been mourning his death on social media.

A statement shared by Anunay's family read, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowds near personal property."

"Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the statement added.

His last social media post suggest that he attended a car show in Las Vegas. In one his pictures posted by the travel influencer, he could be seen with Horacio Pagani, the founder of Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Anunay was a renowned travel influencer and photographer with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. He also had 3.8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. From 2022 to 2024, he also featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list.