Animal Star Tripti Dimri Grooves To Bole Chudiyan & Ghagra At Party; Inside Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Animal, recently attended a party and shared several inside pictures and videos from the bash with her fans and followers on Instagram. The actress, dubbed as the 'national crush' after garnering praises for her role in Animal, looked gorgeous in a green outfit.

In the widely-circulated videos on social media, Tripti is seen grooving to some of the most popular Bollywood songs. One of the clips shows her performing the hook step of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song Bole Chudiyan. In another video, she is seen grooving to Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Ghagra.

Take a look at the video here:

For the evening, Tripti opted for a shimmery green backless dress. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in the cut out dress which featured a thigh-high slit. Tripti kept her makeup minimal and accesorised her look with matching emerald earrings and high heels.

Check out her latest pictures here:

Tripti has been making headlines ever since Animal hit the big screens. Her nude scenes with Ranbir from the film were leaked on social media and instantly went viral. Her Instagram followers have also increased from 700k to over 3.9 million.

Tripti made her acting debut with Poster Boys in 2017 and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu. However, the actress gained recognition for her role in the 2020 film Bulbbul, which was released on the streaming platform Netflix. Tripti then featured in Qala, which received positive reviews from critics and fans. It also starred Babil Khan.

On the work front, the actress will star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film will also feature Ammy Virk.