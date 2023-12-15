Animal Fame Tripti Dimri Is Only Giving Us More Reasons To Love Her As She Appears Pristine In White: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 15, 2023

Animal actress and the new national crush Tripti Dimri, only keeps getting more beautiful with every new appearance, we see her in these days

Instagram: Tripti Dimri

Attending a friend's wedding, the 29-year old actress looked stunning in a pearly white creation

The lehenga carries intricate lace detailing making for a very comfortable choice of outfit to wear

Tripti chose rosy cheeks and tinted lips for this look which went well with the outfit

Since her choli is embellished with a lot of pearls, she could've chosen pearl-based accessories. Nevertheless, the minimal accessorising seems decent enough

Love how the golden hour is only making this frame much more beautiful than it already is

Tripti won hearts of the nation by playing Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

The actress, who already had a loyal following with her performances in Netflix films Bulbbul and Qala, only found her following doubled post the release of Animal

Her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor were much discussed about on the internet

She will be next seen in Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk

Thanks For Reading!

Tripti Dimri Reveals Parents' Reaction To Her Nude Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Animal: 'They Were...
Find out More