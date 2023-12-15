Animal Fame Tripti Dimri Is Only Giving Us More Reasons To Love Her As She Appears Pristine In White: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 15, 2023
Animal actress and the new national crush Tripti Dimri, only keeps getting more beautiful with every new appearance, we see her in these days
Instagram: Tripti Dimri
Attending a friend's wedding, the 29-year old actress looked stunning in a pearly white creation
The lehenga carries intricate lace detailing making for a very comfortable choice of outfit to wear
Tripti chose rosy cheeks and tinted lips for this look which went well with the outfit
Since her choli is embellished with a lot of pearls, she could've chosen pearl-based accessories. Nevertheless, the minimal accessorising seems decent enough
Love how the golden hour is only making this frame much more beautiful than it already is
Tripti won hearts of the nation by playing Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal
The actress, who already had a loyal following with her performances in Netflix films Bulbbul and Qala, only found her following doubled post the release of Animal
Her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor were much discussed about on the internet
She will be next seen in Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk
Thanks For Reading!