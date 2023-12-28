Video: Fan Kisses Bobby Deol And Gives Him Box Of Chocolates, Animal Actor's Reaction Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Animal, was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday (December 28). Several photos and videos of the actor have surfaced on social media. In one of the now-viral videos, a fan is seen kissing Bobby's hand and offering him chocolates.

The video has been widely circulated on social media for two reasons - for Bobby's reaction to the female fan and for the actor's t-shirt. Yes, you read that right. Bobby was spotted wearing a white t-shirt with full of holes and he was brutally trolled for his casual look.

In the video, the actor is seen stepping out of his car and posing for paparazzi. That's when a woman comes near him and kisses his hand. She also offers a heart-shaped box of chocolates to the actor. Bobby was all smiles on seeing the fan's sweet gesture and he happily posed with her for the photographers.

Soon after the video was shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, netizens lauded Bobby in the comments section. However, a section of social media users also trolled him for his t-shirt.

"Bobby bhai tshirt thodi achhi phn lete itne paise wale ho fir bhi esi tshirt phni h," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Ye kre to fashion .. doosra kre to bhikari."

"Chuhe ne kutar di tshirt," another user wrote in the comments section.

A netizen commented, "Bartan wali se kharida hai t-shirt ko."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby has had an immensely successful year with Animal hitting the ball out of the park for him and becoming one of the highest grossers of 2023. In the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial, the actor essayed one of the most violent and gory villains of all time. Interestingly, he played a mute character in the film and despite having no dialogues and limited screen time, he sent people roaring for him in theatres.

The film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on December 1.