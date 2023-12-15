Sunny Deol Did NOT Like ‘Certain Things’ In Animal, Calls Brother Bobby Deol 'Lord Bobby’ (WATCH) |

Actor Bobby Deol has been receiving praise for his portrayal of the antagonist Abrar Haque in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. However, his elder brother who reigned 2023 with the film Gadar 2, has a different take on the film. In a conversation with PTI, Sunny said he did not like certain things in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

"I am genuinely happy for Bobby. I have watched 'Animal,' and I liked it, it's a nice film. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own films. But that's as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film. The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby," said the actor.

Bobby who returned to the big screen after four years spoke about his role during Agenda AajTak 2023 in Delhi. He said, "I didn't think of my character as a villain. I saw my character as a child who was traumatised when he saw his grandfather committing suicide, so he loses his voice. He swears to avenge his grandfather's death. He is very family-oriented. He is also romantic, he has three wives. He can kill and also get killed for his family."

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The action drama, which was released on December 1 is based on a father and son’s troubled relationship. Despite being one of the highest-grossing movies at the box office, Animal drew flak for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative that demeans women. The film faced a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur which released on the same day.