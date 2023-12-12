Bobby Deol Admits Remembering Sunny Deol During Grieving Intro Scene In Animal:

The year 2023 has brought a lot of luck to the Deol family. Dharmendra captivated audiences with his charm in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol revived his career with the success of Gadar 2, and now, Bobby Deol breathed new life into his career with a remarkable performance as Abrar Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.