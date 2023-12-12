'My Dad Called Me': Triptii Dimri Breaks Silence On Viral Video Of Her Staring At Ranbir Kapoor During Animal Promotions

Actress Triptii Dimri has emerged to be the new "national crush" after her short yet important role in the recently released film, Animal. In the film, she essays the role of a mole in Ranbir Kapoor's gang, and her steamy, intimate scenes with the Kapoor scion have set the internet on fire.

Amid the chatter around Triptii, a video of the actress has gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen gazing at Ranbir with rapt attention, while the actor moved around her, oblivious to her eyes locked on him.

Within no time, the video was splashed all over social media, with fans recalling how Triptii had shared in her earlier interviews that she had a crush on Ranbir.

visual representation of why tripti signed a small role in animal pic.twitter.com/YNEabAKj6K — no context ranbir (@nocontextranbir) December 6, 2023

And now, the actress has finally ended her silence on the video, and has reacted to the memes that have popped up. She explained that she was only looking at Ranbir because he was talking right in front of her, and that she was actually nervous about the screening.

"We were at the screening, and they wanted to shoot the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone’s talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person," Triptii stated.

She went on to say that her father actually called her after the footage went viral, and asked if she was nervous. "I said, ‘Haan. How did you know?’ He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous'," she added.

Triptii stated that because she was nervous, she did not even realise that she was looking at Ranbir for far too long.

Meanwhile, Triptii's social media followers skyrocketed after her stint on Animal, and within a span of just three days, her followers doubled up, with netizens gushing over her.