Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Stuck In US Parking Lot As Fans Mob His Car (WATCH) |

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal hit the big screens last week, a section of viewers have opened fire at the film for its misogyny and showing women in a derogatory manner, others are heaping praise over the cast for showing their acting prowess. Not to mention, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is also receiving his share of love and admiration from fans, not just in India, but also overseas.

A video going viral on social media shows Vanga at an event in Dallas, US, after which fans mobbed him. Also, some did not let his car move from the parking lot leaving him stuck for a while. Watch the video below.

#Animal director @imvangasandeep treated like a rockstar post an event in #Dallas #USA today .. there was a delay in his car moving out of parking as people wouldn't let him go



Video courtesy @BrushFlash pic.twitter.com/OmhXmNbsQh — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 9, 2023

Vanga has previously helmed films like Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around Ranbir and his troubled relationship with his father Anil Kapoor. His obsession with his father and constant yearning for approval and validation transforms him into growing up as a fierce and violent Alpha male. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Rashmika plays Ranbir's love interest while Bobby essays the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance.

The film has received massive love from the audience and the craze for the film doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. It successfully entered the Rs 300 crore club in just one week of its release.

Despite a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes, and an ‘A’ certification, the film manages to garner footfall in theatres.

Animal hit the big screens on December 1 in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It faced a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.