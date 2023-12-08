Ridhi Dogra Bravely Takes On Trolls As She Receives Flak For Praising Animal

Ridhi Dogra stands among the few brave celebrities who have openly supported Animal as a film. Despite the ongoing debates and the movie grabbing prime-time news slots as a subject of discussion, she has expressed her endorsement. The film has been critiqued for its problematic portrayals of masculinity, objectification and mockery of women, as well as its excessive use of gore and violence.

Yet, Ridhi's endorsement did not sit well with fans, who quickly ganged up to criticize the actress, who otherwise appears socially conscious, questioning her decision to voice her opinions.

Ridhi took to X to tweet her views about the film. She said, "Tripping on this ! What a film. Anyone who feels triggered, should respect their feelings and not watch the film. Coz this film has deeper meanings about attachments & consequences and a triggered heart won’t be able to take it. But 🙌 #theanimal loved it all @imvangasandeep."

Ridhi faced trolling from her fans and followers after expressing a positive review. A user commented, “Sucking up to get roles. Don't blame ya. But the movie is an embarrassment, so don't gaslight everyone by using the word 'triggered.' G'day to you.” Ridhi responded, “Well, I loved Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. There are problematic people all around us. All kinds of people exist. And storytelling should be showing all kinds. Don’t become so intolerant. Someone very soon will have a problem with you breathing.”

Another wrote, "Loved your performance in Jawan and Tiger 3. But this seems like a good time to unfollow you."

To which, Ridhi replied, "Keep loving Srk. That’s all that meters to another srk lover. And thank you for the generosity till it was"

ABOUT ANIMAL

The film explores the complex relationship between a wealthy father and his immature son, against the backdrop of vengeance and violence. Alongside Ranbir and Rashmika, the movie includes an ensemble cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.