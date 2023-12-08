 Allu Arjun Calls Animal 'Indian Classic', Praises Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga Amid Criticism
Allu Arjun on Friday heaped praises on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller film 'Animal.'

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Allu Arjun Calls Animal 'Indian Classic', Praises Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga Amid Criticism | Photo Via Instagram

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Friday heaped praises on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller film 'Animal'. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, " #Animal . Just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations!".

Talking about Ranbir's performance in the film, he wrote, "#RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep Respects to the highest level."

Praising his 'Pushpa' co-star Rashmika Mandanna, he wrote, "@iamRashmika Brilliant & Magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far & much more to unfold." Allu Arjun also showered Bobby with praises, mentioning that the actor's "impactful performance" left everyone speechless.

Additionally, he also praised Anil Kapoor for his "effortless and intense" performance.

Showering praises on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, he wrote on X, "& The Director, the Man @imvangasandeep garu. Just Mind Blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations, The intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can clearly see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future! #ANIMAL HAS JOINED THE CLASSICS OF INDIAN CINEMA LIST."

'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

