 Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Enters ₹500 Crore Club, Devours Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur At The Box Office
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur released on December 1, 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was released on December 1, 2023, and clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Despite many users calling out the film for toxic masculinity, the film has entered the ₹500 crore club and has earned ₹563.3 crore worldwide in the first week of its release, while its nett collection in India stands at Rs 338 crore.

However, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is seeing slow growth at the box office. With Animal, the film only managed to earn ₹3.05 crore India net on its seventh day, making its total collection to ₹38.85 crore. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. 

The film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal

Animal is currently breaking all the records at the box office. It has already become the fourth-highest grosser of the year, after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna, among others.

The film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Meanwhile, since Sanju (2018), the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor has not had a big hit in the cinemas.

