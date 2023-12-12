Sunny Deol Reveals He Is 'Dyslexic': 'People Would Think I Am Duffer'

Sunny Deol | ANI

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Safar, revealed in one of his latest interviews that he is dyslexic. The 66-year-old actor stated that he cannot read and write properly and that has been his problem since childhood.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sunny Deol revealed how dyslexia posed difficulties for him during his school years.

Revealing how he still faces challenges on movie sets during film shoots, the actor shared, "I am dyslexic, so I can’t read and write properly and that has been my problem since childhood. Earlier, we didn’t know what it was, and people would think 'Yeh duffer aadmi hai (He is a duffer)'. I always get my dialogues in Hindi, and I take my time to read it. I read them many times and make them my own."

In an earlier interview, Sunny Deol said that back then, he and his family members didn’t know what that meant and he would get slapped for not being able to study.

Sunny Deol also made headlines last week after a video went viral which showed him roaming 'drunk' on the street of Juhu Circle in Mumbai and getting into an autorickshaw. However, soon after the clip started doing the rounds on social media, the actor issued clarification.

"Afwaahon ka 'Safar' bas yahin tak," he wrote and added a folded hands emoji. The truth is that the viral video is from the sets of his upcoming movie, Safar.

On the work front, Sunny Deol has Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It is slated to be directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 became one of the highest grossing films of 2023. It wreaked havoc at box office and earned over Rs 691.08 crore. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film released in theatres on August 11 and clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Gadar 2 brought back the hit jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back on the silver screens, and it also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and Simrat Kaur in key roles.