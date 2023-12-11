 10 Most Searched Movies In 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Sunny Deol's Gadar 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment10 Most Searched Movies In 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

10 Most Searched Movies In 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Google has unveiled its lists of the most searched films in India.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
10 Most Searched Movies In 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 | Photo Via Instagram

As 2023 comes to an end, Google has unveiled its lists of the most searched films in India and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made it to the top, followed by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer and Prabhas starred Adipurush.

Check out the full list:

1. Jawan

2. Gadar 2

3. Oppenheimer

4. Adipurush

5. Pathaan

6. The Kerala Story

7. Jailer

8. Leo

9. Tiger 3

10. Varisu

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan SLAMS Troll Who Called Jawan & Pathaan 'Ta**i': 'You Need To Be Treated For...
article-image
Read Also
Jawan Becomes Most-Watched Indian Film On Netflix; Shah Rukh Khan Says, 'Couldn't Be Prouder Of Its...
article-image

Talking about Jawan, the film also starred Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi among others. Directed by Atlee, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Read Also
Kiara Advani Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happy Marriage With Sidharth Malhotra: We Never Sleep...
article-image

Meanwhile, in Google's Year in Search 2023, Kiara Advani topped in the trending People list in India.

1 Kiara Advani

2. Shubman Gill

3. Rachin Ravindra

4. Mohammed Shami

5. Elvish Yadav

6. Sidharth Malhotra

7. Glenn Maxwell

8. David Beckham

9. Suryakumar Yadav

10. Travis Head

Talking about music, Arijit Singh's Kesariya from Brahmastra was on the second spot in the Hum to Search: Top Song list. King's Maan Meri Jaan also made it to the list.

1. Bones - Imagine Dragons

2. Kesariya - Arijit Singh

3. アイドル - YOASOBI

4. Maan Meri Jaan - King

5. Believer - Imagine Dragons

6. Mockingbird - Eminem

7. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

8. Pasoori - Ali Sethi

9. Shinunoga E-Wa - Fujii Kaze

10. Instasamka / Turn Off The Phone / Tik Tok Version - Pablix

Read Also
From Jawan To Gadar 2, Top 10 Best Movies Of 2023
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Randeep-Lin Wedding Reception: Actor's Ex Neetu Chandra, Imtiaz Ali & Other Celebs Attend

Randeep-Lin Wedding Reception: Actor's Ex Neetu Chandra, Imtiaz Ali & Other Celebs Attend

10 Most Searched Movies In 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

10 Most Searched Movies In 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Chiranjeevi Visits KCR At Hyderabad Hospital After Latter's Hip Replacement Surgery; Visuals Surface...

Chiranjeevi Visits KCR At Hyderabad Hospital After Latter's Hip Replacement Surgery; Visuals Surface...

Jackie Shroff Recalls Selling Peanuts, Sticking Movie Posters On Walls Before Acting Debut: 'Kept...

Jackie Shroff Recalls Selling Peanuts, Sticking Movie Posters On Walls Before Acting Debut: 'Kept...

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Wedding Reception: Actor Looks Dapper In Black, New Bride Stuns In Red...

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Wedding Reception: Actor Looks Dapper In Black, New Bride Stuns In Red...