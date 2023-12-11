10 Most Searched Movies In 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 | Photo Via Instagram

As 2023 comes to an end, Google has unveiled its lists of the most searched films in India and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made it to the top, followed by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer and Prabhas starred Adipurush.

Check out the full list:

1. Jawan

2. Gadar 2

3. Oppenheimer

4. Adipurush

5. Pathaan

6. The Kerala Story

7. Jailer

8. Leo

9. Tiger 3

10. Varisu

Talking about Jawan, the film also starred Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi among others. Directed by Atlee, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Meanwhile, in Google's Year in Search 2023, Kiara Advani topped in the trending People list in India.

1 Kiara Advani

2. Shubman Gill

3. Rachin Ravindra

4. Mohammed Shami

5. Elvish Yadav

6. Sidharth Malhotra

7. Glenn Maxwell

8. David Beckham

9. Suryakumar Yadav

10. Travis Head

Talking about music, Arijit Singh's Kesariya from Brahmastra was on the second spot in the Hum to Search: Top Song list. King's Maan Meri Jaan also made it to the list.

1. Bones - Imagine Dragons

2. Kesariya - Arijit Singh

3. アイドル - YOASOBI

4. Maan Meri Jaan - King

5. Believer - Imagine Dragons

6. Mockingbird - Eminem

7. Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

8. Pasoori - Ali Sethi

9. Shinunoga E-Wa - Fujii Kaze

10. Instasamka / Turn Off The Phone / Tik Tok Version - Pablix