From Jawan To Gadar 2, Top 10 Best Movies Of 2023

The year 2023 can safely be called the year when Bollywood redeemed itself and cinema halls were brought back to life from the ventilator that they were on post the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. This year, audience saw a number of records being made and broken, and the box office witnessed earth-shattering collections for the films that were released.

Not just theatres, but OTT platforms too played a key role in churning out films which were both high on the aspects of storytelling as well as entertainment.

As 2023 is about to end in less than a month, here's a look at the top 10 best movies of the year:

PATHAAN (January 25)

Pathaan marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screens after more than four years, and the King could not have asked for a better comeback! The film kicked off a storm at the box office and went on to earn more than Rs 1000 crore. It also officially marked SRK's entry into the coveted YRF Spy Universe.

JAWAN (September 7)

After giving his fans an adrenaline rush with Pathaan, SRK returned with Jawan, his second film in the same year, and in it, he proved that he can be as 'massy' as massy gets, even after four decades of being in the film industry. Jawan, which was more of an unconventional social dialogue, became SRK's second Rs 1000 crore within a single year, making him the only Indian actor to have achieved the feat.

GADAR 2 (August 11)

One of the biggest surprises of the year came in the form of Gadar 2 which wrecked havoc at the box office. Sunny Deol returned as the quintessential Tara Singh, this time to save his son Jeete and get him back from Pakistan. Despite Gadar 2 releasing 22 years after the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, its success proved that some things, like Sunny Deol going all out to fight for his country, will never fail to pull the masses to the theatres.

ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI (July 28)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan Johar's return on the director's chair after seven long years, and the love that the film received proved how Bollywood lovers can never not like a quintessential Dharma romance. It had all the elements -- romance, family drama, humour, fashion and comedy -- in a perfect balance, and established that KJo definitely knows the foolproof recipe to win the hearts of the audience.

SAM BAHADUR (December 1)

In Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal once again did what he does best -- play a man in uniform. This time, he stepped into the shoes of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his performance is being lauded by the audience.

12TH FAIL (October 27)

Based on the real story of Manoj Kumar Sharma who overcame extreme poverty and fought against all odds to become an IPS officer. Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, the film emerged to be a sleeper hit at the theatres. Not just that, but it has also been submitted for Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination.

JAANE JAAN (September 21)

Though Jaane Jaan did not release in theatres, it made sure to create a buzz, and that too for all the right reasons. The film saw Kareena Kapoor Khan shed the image of a diva and it gave the audience a good look at the powerful actress that she is. It also starred Vijay Varma at his finest, but the surprise package was Jaideep Ahlawat who stole all the limelight with his class act.

OMG 2 (August 11)

After a series of flops, Akshay Kumar finally delivered a hit with OMG 2, despite clashing with the blockbuster Gadar 2. The film was mired in controversies due to its primary subject -- sex education in schools. In the film, Akshay was seen in more of an extended cameo while Pankaj Tripathi took the centre stage with his honest and convincing act.

GHOOMER (August 18)

Ghoomer starred Saiyyami Kher as a young cricket prodigy who loses her dominant hand in an accident just on the verge of making an international cricketing debut. Enters Abhishek Bachchan, who plays a no-nonsense coach to her, and makes her one of the most sought-after bowlers of India. The film earned critical acclaim and Abhishek's performance was lauded by the audience and critics alike.

KHUFIYA (October 5)

Starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi, Khufiya tells the tale of a RAW agent assigned with the task of tracking down a mole selling secrets of the country's defense. The edge-of-the-seat thriller shows Tabu's prowess as an actress once again, and Ali and Wamiqa are no less compared to her.