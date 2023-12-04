7 Times Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Made Headlines - From Nude Scenes To Dialogues

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and Anil Kapoor, has entered the Rs 200 crore club within three days of its release. The film hit the big screens alongside Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur and has created quite a buzz on social media for reasons both good and bad. In fact, it has been making headlines ever since its power-packed trailer was unveiled by the makers.

In the over three-hour long film which is set against the backdrop of crime and underworld, Ranbir's character Ranvijay learns about an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor, and sets out to exact revenge. While Rashmika plays Ranbir's wife, Bobby impresses as a menacing villain.

Amid all the buzz around Animal, let's take a look at the things that have been constantly making headlines:

Ranbir's 'pad change' dialogue for Rashmika

One scene from the film that has been widely discussed on social media is the 'pad' scene. In the said sequence, Ranbir's character can be seen yelling at Rashmika, about how she complains about her periods every month, but he has been wearing adult diapers and moving around with urine bags.

Din mein 50 baar pad change karna parh Raha hai toh turant Gynecologist ke pass jao ranbir Bhai. https://t.co/AyX9h1G8PN — Saumya (@Saumya05S) December 2, 2023

"Mahine mein 4 baar pad change karne ke liye itna natak karti hai tu, main roz 50 kar raha hoon," Ranbir shouts at Rashmika, drawing parallels between menstruation and his post-surgery complications.

This did not go down well with netizens who pointed out that it not only factually incorrect but also disgraceful.

Ranbir and Triptii's leaked sex scene

Soon after the film hit the big screens, Rashmika and Ranbir's steamy sex and liplock scenes were leaked on social media.

While a section of the internet loved the chemistry between Ranbir and Triptii, others slammed the makers and the actors for the nudity on the screen.

Ranbir is the one who is having sex with her, Sandeep Vanga who has casted her for this scene but at the end Tripti is the one at fault here. basically it’s a day for misogyny cinematic universe enjoyers#Animal #TriptiDimri #RanbirKapoor #AnimalTheMovie #Portal @Portalcoin pic.twitter.com/tkFH07KUYj — DEATH4 | WOLF (@DeathTheWolf44) December 3, 2023

Netizens declare Animal overtly violent and misogynistic

A section of social media users have called the the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial 'overtly violent and misogynistic'. Throughout the movie, gore takes the centerstage and it's bloodbath all over.

Some users have also slammed it for reeking of sexism and misogyny. Another scene which sparked controversy is the one in which Ranbir can be seen hurting Rashmika by pulling her bra strap. He also threatens to shoot her in the bedroom in one of the scenes. In short, in the film, Ranbir is presented as an epitome of misogyny, which some people clearly did not like and drew comparisons between him and Shahid Kapoor's character in Kabir Singh.

500 kg real machine gun

During the press conference before the film's release, the makers revealed that the machine gun scene was real and not computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Animal production designer Suresh Selvarajan clarified that the 500 kg machine gun was built from scratch using real steel over a period of four months. It appears during the 18-minute-long interval action block.

Rashmika trolled for dialogue delivery

One element which went viral on social media is Rashmika Mandanna's dialogue in the trailer.

In the said scene, the actress can be seen talking to Ranbir with her teeth clenched in anger. Soon after the trailer was officially shared by the makers, many users took to social media platforms to troll the actress for the scene. Some of them also said that they had difficulty in understanding Rashmika's dialogue. A lot of memes have also been made and shared.

Defending the actress later, Sandeep said in an interview, "She (Rashmika) was supposed to speak in a particular way because it’s a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense."

Bobby Deol's limited screen time

Fans who eagerly awaited to watch Bobby Deol on the big screen were left disappointed because of his limited screen time in Animal. He appears only towards the end of the film and has a screen time of only around 12 minutes.

However, in an interview with PTI, Bobby Deol said he is not concerned about the length of his role as he believes he played a character which had a lot of substance.

Scenes copied from Oldboy and 50 Shades Of Grey?

One of the songs, Hua Main, traces Ranbir and his leading lady Rashmika's journey to tying the knot. It starts with the two locking lips in front of their family and transitions to them boarding Ranbir’s private jet with him teaching Rashmika how to fly it.

Okay guys, #ANIMAL Pre Teaser is just Pre teaser of #Oldboy hallway Fight scene 🔥👍 https://t.co/3Ga0kF4b1O — Nenu 💤 (@Borekottestabro) June 11, 2023

As the song hit the viral note soon after it released, a section of netizens pointed out that the plane scene is similar to the helicopter scene in the 2015 film Fifty Shades Of Grey starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

A user wrote on social media, "Bollywood is equal to Control + C." Another wrote, "Fifty shades of copycat."

Netizens also accused the makers of copying one of the action sequences from the South Korean film Oldboy.