 Comedian Abijit Ganguly Says Mumbai Getting Tougher To Live In, Slams Authorities: 'Traffic Sense Is Gone, Roads Are Full Of Potholes...'
Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly slammed authorities, saying Mumbai is getting tougher to live in with chaotic traffic, pothole-ridden roads, poor drainage, and reduced public transport. He said, "Even as a Delhiite, I miss when 'Dilli se aaya hai kya' was an insult on Mumbai roads." Abijit added that if demonetisation was possible overnight, authorities could certainly manage traffic too.

Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly slammed the authorities, claiming that living in Mumbai has become increasingly difficult in recent days due to chaotic traffic management and pothole-ridden roads. Taking a dig at the authorities, he stated that if they could enforce a lockdown and even ban currency notes overnight, they could certainly manage traffic if there was genuine intent.

On Wednesday, September 10, Abijit took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Mumbai, is becoming just tougher to live in every passing day. Have literally seen the deterioration of this city in the past few years. Never thought I'd say this, but even though I'm a Delhiite, I actually miss the days when 'Dilli se aaya hai kya' used to be an insult on Mumbai roads."

Further, he stated that in Mumbai, drainage is almost a figment of imagination, public transport like buses is being reduced, and overall, the situation is only getting worse. "Sure shot way to have a major traffic snarl is to place the present-day traffic constables there, who really seem they have no idea about traffic management," he added.

'We Have To Stop Self/Victim-Blaming Mentality': Abijit

Abijit furthermore said, "Please don't give me the 'people don't have civic sense' argument; that's just bollocks and everything comes down to authorities. If authorities could implement a lockdown and overnight banning of notes, then if intent is there, authorities can manage traffic for sure. We have to stop this self/victim-blaming mentality."

Abijit, a Bengali man, was born in Bangalore and raised in Delhi.

