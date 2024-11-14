 ‘Government Focused On India’s Development Or Just Of One State?’: Comedian Abijit Ganguly's Recent Post After Coldplay Announces Next Show In Ahmedabad Goes Viral
'Government Focused On India's Development Or Just Of One State?': Comedian Abijit Ganguly's Recent Post After Coldplay Announces Next Show In Ahmedabad Goes Viral

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Comedian Abijit Ganguly's Recent Post Goes Viral | X/Abijit Ganguly

Comedian Abijit Ganguly recently posted suggesting Gujarat getting a lot of focus with respect to infrastructure upgrade, events, and more. He questioned whether the government is considering a plan for overall development of India or displaying its bias towards one particular state.

"Wonder if the governement is focused on overall India’s developement and opportunities or of just of one state. Maximum sports funds go to one state, despite least yield. Max infra investement go to one state. WC finals, ofcourse, etc etc. (sic)', Ganguly said in his post while clarifying that he had nothing against Gujarat or its people.

"Nothing against Ahmedabad or Gujaratis, hell I married into a Gujju family", he wrote.

Read full post below

Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

The post was made noting that one of the biggest concerts, of the popular brand Coldplay, is taking place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat after the only location mentioned earlier was Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

While there are three shows lined up in Mumbai, the next location where the artists would perform was revealed to be at the  Narendra Modi Stadium located in Ahmedabad. While there were no other cities, announced so far, where Coldplay would take to the stage, the next being a city in Gujarat, the state native to both the prime minister and home minister grabbed Ganguly's attention.

In his post, Ganguly wrote, "The Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad is another one of the many things that seemingly go the Gujarat way...I’m actually curious, even before this, were the PM’s/HM's states benefitting the most under their reign or is it this the first time? Seriously, not even being sarcastic, would love for someone to educate me if they have any data around this".

