Jawan Becomes Most-Watched Indian Film On Netflix; Shah Rukh Khan Says, 'Couldn't Be Prouder Of Its Success' |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan talked about the success of his film 'Jawan' and expressed his gratitude towards his fans for extending their "unwavering love and support" to the film. He said, "I am thrilled to share that 'Jawan' is the most-watched film in India on Netflix. Releasing the extended version was our way of expressing gratitude to our fans for extending their unwavering love and support to the film."

Expressing his gratitude towards fans, he added, "The overwhelming response we've received from Netflix audiences only reaffirms the brilliance of Indian Cinema. 'Jawan' is not just a film, it's a celebration of storytelling, passion, and the vibrant spirit of our cinema and I couldn't be prouder of its success on Netflix."

'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya make the stellar cast of the film, which his South helmer Atlee's maiden Bollywood directorial.

Released on September 7, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie 'Dunki' at the success event of 'Jawan'.

He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid."Helmed by Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.

'Jawan' is currently streaming on Netflix.