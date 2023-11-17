 Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Candid Moment With Football Legend David Beckham, Tells Him To 'Get Some Sleep'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Shares His Candid Moment With Football Legend David Beckham, Tells Him To 'Get Some Sleep'

Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Candid Moment With Football Legend David Beckham, Tells Him To 'Get Some Sleep'

Beckham was in India in his right as the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and was seen attending the India VS New Zealand semi-final cricket match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share his fan moment with football legend David Beckham. Hailing the icon as a 'true gentleman', the Jawan actor wrote in his caption, "Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep….@Davidbeckham"

Check out his post below:

More details to be updated.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Candid Moment With Football Legend David Beckham, Tells Him To 'Get Some...

Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Candid Moment With Football Legend David Beckham, Tells Him To 'Get Some...

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi Make First Public Appearance Together At Tiger 3 Success...

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi Make First Public Appearance Together At Tiger 3 Success...

Telugu Actress Rekha Boj Promises To Strip If Team India Wins World Cup Final Against Australia On...

Telugu Actress Rekha Boj Promises To Strip If Team India Wins World Cup Final Against Australia On...

Lollapalooza India 2024: Watching Jonas Brothers Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You Whopping...

Lollapalooza India 2024: Watching Jonas Brothers Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You Whopping...

Salman Khan Thanks Audience As Tiger 3 Crosses ₹300 Crore Worldwide: 'Have Put My Body On Line...

Salman Khan Thanks Audience As Tiger 3 Crosses ₹300 Crore Worldwide: 'Have Put My Body On Line...