Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Candid Moment With Football Legend David Beckham, Tells Him To 'Get Some Sleep'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share his fan moment with football legend David Beckham. Hailing the icon as a 'true gentleman', the Jawan actor wrote in his caption, "Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep….@Davidbeckham"

