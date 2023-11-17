PHOTOS: David Beckham Enjoys Indian Food In A Thali At Sonam Kapoor’s Party 

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023
Football legend David Beckham attended a special party in Mumbai hosted by actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.
Beckham came as a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).
Sonam shared a series of pictures on social media and gave her fans and followers a sneak peek from the event which was attended by a slew of Bollywood celebs.
Upon arrival, the guests were given a string of fragrant mogra flowers to be tied on their wrists.
One of the images shows Beckham enjoying a hearty Indian meal in a thali which was laden with a plethora of dishes.
Sonam was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. She wore a Shibori printed saree with a Jamdani kaftan blouse from Studio Medium.
The decor was noteworthy as Sonam kept India as the theme with the centre table decked up with food in impeccable silverware.
There was another floral arrangement with lamps, keeping up with the festive vibe of Diwali.
Sonam also made sure a good amount of ethnic art was on display and needless to say one can smell the picture just by looking at the flowers in it.
