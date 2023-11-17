 Netizens Laud Sara Ali Khan's 'Confidence' During Interview With David Beckham: 'Only Educated Person In Bollywood'
During the interview, Sara Ali Khan was seen chatting with David Beckham about balancing his work and personal life, dealing with celebrity life and all the attention, among other topics.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
article-image

Football legend David Beckham is currently in India and during his visit, he has been spotted mingling with a lot of celebs from B-Town. Not just that, but he also sat down for a candid interview with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, and the latter has won the internet with her confidence during the interview.

Praising the interview, netizens tagged Sara as the only Bollywood celeb qualified enough to interview the football legend, and they also appreciated the fact that the actress was not seen swooning over him.

Sara Ali Khan interviewing David Beckham at Meta event today
byu/Virtual_Tiger_9338 inBollyBlindsNGossip
Netizens laud Sara's interview with Beckham

Sharing glimpses from her meeting with Beckham, Sara took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "What a lovely experience to chat with the humble legend @davidbeckham. More than just the celebrity we all admire, it was so amazing to hear this philanthropist talk about equality and education for the girl child with so much care and compassion. Truly inspiring to see someone use their resources, voice and stature to try and make a difference. Here’s hoping more and more people continue to do the same."

As soon as the interview went on air, netizens congratulated the young actress on the massive feat. "She makes everything so genuine and easy. Perfect for this interview," a user wrote.

"These kids are so well spoken! Education and sanskaar shows," another wrote, while a user commented, "The only person in Bollywood that’s educated enough to hold her own and conduct this interview!"

Netizens also pointed out how Sara was the only celebrity with whom Beckham shared a photo on his social media handle, despite meeting and partying with a slew of other celebs.

Beckham's Mumbai party

Meanwhile, post the India vs New Zealand cricket World Cup semi-final match on Wednesday, Beckham was seen attending a party in Mumbai hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

The welcome bash was attended by a slew of celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

Not just that, but the football legend was also seen paying a late night visit to SRK at his residence Mannat on Thursday.

