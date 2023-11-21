Dunki Drop 2: First Song Lutt Putt Gaya Out Tomorrow, Shah Rukh Khan Shares

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to come up with his upcoming drama film 'Dunki.' The film's first song, 'Lutt Putt Gaya,' is set to be released tomorrow, November 22.

SRK took to X to reveal the release date of the first song from 'Dunki,' 'Lutt Putt Gaya,' which he captioned, "Tere Dil Mein Tent Lagaunga Tere Ishq mein Goteh Khaunga Main toh gaya... Lutt Putt Gaya 30 days to the journey of Love... #Dunki. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out tomorrow!"

30 days to the journey of Love….#Dunki.#DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/PSZ65RQwuz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 21, 2023

In the picture, SRK could be seen walking behind his co-star Taapsee Pannu in a crowded market.

Soon after King Khan shared the posters, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"SRK + Arijit Singh + Pritam combo again This song is gonna be a banger, cannot wait," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Waiting for this chartbuster." "Excited for Dunki," a fan wrote.

Earlier, King Khan on the occasion of his 58th birthday, treated his fans with the first glimpse of the film.

Titled 'Dunki Drop 1' SRK shared the clip on his Instagram account which he captioned, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas." Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The Dunki Drop 1, gives us a glimpse into the world of Rajkumar Hirani, it's a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. 'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

The film marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.