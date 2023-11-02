WATCH Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan Embarks On A Rollercoaster Journey For His 'Family' Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal & Others

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated turned 58 on Thursday and as fans poured abundance of love on the King Khan, he too decided to surprise them with a return gift as he finally dropped the much-awaited teaser of his third release of the year, Dunki.

Shah Rukh took to his social media handles to share the teaser of Dunki, which marks his first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. He wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home!"

"A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here," he added.

The teaser, which the makers mentioned as 'Dunki Drop 1', introduced the audience to SRK's character Hardy, and his quirky 'family' in the film. It gave the audience a glimpse into the characters of Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, and the surprising role of Vicky Kaushal in the film is just like the cherry on the cake! The film will see SRK's character embarking on a rollercoaster journey to help this family of his reach London to fulfill their dreams.

Dunki is touted to be a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, charting the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

The story of Dunki is drawn from real-life experiences, and it is a saga of love and friendship bringing together wildly disparate stories, and providing some hilarious and some heartbreaking answers.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat At Midnight On 58th Birthday

About Dunki

Dunki marks the first time that SRK and Hirani have joined hands after several missed opportunities. For the unawares, SRK was approached for the cult films of the director -- Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots -- however, the actor could not come on board due to several reasons. Both the films went on to become Bollywood blockbusters.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to hit the silver screens on Christmas this year.

The film is very different from the first two projects of SRK this year -- Pathaan and Jawan -- both of which shattered records and earned more than Rs 1000 crore, making him the only actor to achieve the feat.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)