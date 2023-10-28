Dunki First Review Out! Boman Irani Has Already Watched Shah Rukh Khan's Film, Says 'It Has Turned Out...'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to end what is perhaps the most successful year of his career with his third film of 2023 -- Dunki. While the plot of the film has been kept heavily under wraps, looks like actor Boman Irani has already had the privilege to view it on the big screen, and his review about the same is now out.

Irani recently attended the inauguration ceremony of CINTAA's brand new facility in Mumbai and it was during the event that he revealed watching Dunki already.

While the veteran actor did not spill much beans, he assured fans saying, "It has turned out well".

The actor's comment has only added fuel to the fire as fans of SRK are waiting with bated breath to watch the superstar on the silver screens in a totally new avatar.

Dunki, which is set to hit the silver screens around Christmas this year, is expected to triumph the hype and collections of SRK's earlier two releases of the year -- Pathaan and Jawan.

While Pathaan had emerged to be the biggest film of the year, the record was broken by SRK's very own Jawan in September, and it is now to be seen if the superstar once again wins in this 'SRK vs SRK' battle.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh's first film with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani after several missed opportunities. The actor was the first choice for the director's blockbuster films, Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, however, SRK could not do both the films for some or the other reasons.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and it is reportedly based on the menace of 'donkey flights' wherein people from India migrate to European countries by illegally crossing borders.

