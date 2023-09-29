Confirmed! Prabhas' Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire To Release on Dec 22, To Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki |

Hombale Films announced on Friday that the much-anticipated film ‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire,’ directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas will hit the big screens on December 22, 2023. If reports are to be believed, the film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also features Taapsee Pannu.

Ever since Hombale Films dropped the action-packed teaser of ‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire,’ audiences have been on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating more from this action-packed entertainer. The teaser gave viewers a thrilling sneak peek into the world of Salaar.

The production house also has an exciting lineup of Indian releases in the coming years, including 'Kantara 2', ‘KGF 3’, 'Salaar Part 2' and 'Tyson'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hombale Films ‘Salaar’ not only features Prabhas but also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Under the visionary direction of Prashanth Neel, this cinematic extravaganza is all set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023, making it a Christmas to remember for moviegoers across the world.

Coming to 'Dunki', Shah Rukh Khan confirmed the release date of the film during the success meet of 'Jawan'. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami, we released 'Jawan', now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”