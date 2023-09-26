SRK's Dunki And Prabhas' Salaar To Clash At The Box-Office, This Christmas?

One of Prabhas' most anticipated releases, Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, was slated to release on September 28, 2023 but had to be indefinitely postponed due to technical delays and certain portions of the film that needed to be reshot.

However, it has now been learnt that the film might be ready for release in December and is likely to enjoy a Christmas weekend, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Ramachandra Raju, Sriya Reddy and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. The makers of the film had gone on record to state that the film had to be postponed as Neel wanted to reshoot the climax portion of the film assuming that the climax can turn out to be better. Additionally, a lot of groundwork on the VFX remains with the team yet to receive close to 600 VFX shots. What is definitely encouraging for the film is that there aren't any concerns or complaints raised against its delay. The respective stakeholders are of the opinion that as long as Salaar is able to engage audiences with the cinematic experience that it promises, all is well.

Meanwhile Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani and Dharmendra. The film will mark the first collaboration of King Khan with Hirani. Interestingly, not many know but Khan was the first choice for Munnabhai M.B.B.S, a role which eventually was essayed by Sanjay Dutt. The music of Dunki will be composed by Pritam. Recently at the Jawan press meet, Khan confirmed Dunki's Christmas release.

It's now left to be seen if this clash turns out to be true or will it be averted.