Salaar: Non-Theatrical Rights Of Prabhas-Starrer Sold For ₹350 Crore

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, is one of the most awaited films of Prabhas. The actioner was recently in news as various reports of its release date surfaced online. Salaar has created quite a buzz on social media and fans have been eagerly awaiting an official update from the makers.

In a recent development, it is learned that the makers of Salaar have closed the OTT deal on a humongous price. They have cracked a deal of ₹350 crore as non-theatrical rights.

While the satellite rights have been obtained by Star Network, Salaar's digital rights is secured by Netflix in all the languages.

On September 13, the makers of Salaar announced that the film will not hit the screens on its scheduled release date of September 28 due to "unforeseen circumstances".

In a statement on X, production house Hombale Films said it will reveal the new date of the Prabhas-starrer in due course. "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards," the banner said in the post.

The big-budget action adventure is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

