I Like To Surprise My Audience & Myself: Amir Khan At IFFI

I Like To Surprise My Audience & Myself: Amir Khan |

Panaji: The last Fireside Chat for the 56th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) titled ‘The Narrative Architect of Social Transformation and Inclusivity’ got fired up when noted actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan entered in a fully-packed and applauding Kala Academy.

Session moderator acclaimed film critic Baradwaj Rangan began the session paying tribute to the legendary actor Dharmendra. Aamir reflected upon, “I grew up watching Dharamji. Though hailed as the He-Man of Indian cinema, he was equally brilliant in all genres including, romance, comedy and drama, an actor of remarkable range and presence. He was a gentle giant and finest actor. His mastery of language, innate dignity and extraordinary range as an artist made him an institution in himself. His passing is a profound personal and artistic loss.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

And then gradually ‘the Aamir Khan show’ got unfurled for the next one and half hour; started with the depiction of how his journey has always been rooted in his lifelong love for stories. He accepted that from childhood, he was captivated by the tales his grandmother told and the magic of Hawa Mahal on the radio—formative moments that shaped his creative instincts. “I’ve always been drawn to stories. They were a big part of my childhood, and that fascination has guided every choice I’ve made as an actor,” he reminisced.

The actor illustrated how his approach to cinema has never been calculative; it has always been instinctive: “I can’t repeat myself. Once I’ve done a certain kind of film, I want to move on. I look for stories that feel fresh, unique, and creatively exciting.”

He reiterated that while many in the industry try to predict trends—shifting between action, comedy, or whatever is performing at the box office—he has never worked that way. “I choose films purely based on my emotional excitement for the story, even if it goes completely against the norm,” he said. “Most of my decisions have been impractical by industry standards. When we made Lagaan, even Javed Saab advised us not to. By all logic, I shouldn’t have become a star—I broke every rule. But somehow, those unconventional choices connected with people and I’m deeply grateful,” he added.

He emphasized that the audience’s experience is paramount: “People don’t come to the cinema for a sociology lecture. They come to be engaged—whether through emotion, suspense, laughter, or drama. My primary responsibility is to entertain them.”

Aamir noted that his film choices are driven purely by instinct. “I never select a film thinking about which social topic to address next. I only look for scripts that excite me. If a great script carries a social message, that’s a bonus—not the starting point,” he added.

Reflecting on the socially resonant themes in many of his films, Aamir added, “It may seem intentional, but it wasn’t. Those stories came to me naturally. Perhaps it’s the kind of material I connect with, and perhaps I’ve been fortunate to receive exceptional scripts.”

He whole-heartedly credited the writers behind his landmark films: “Whether it’s Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Dangal, or Laapataa Ladies, the foundation was laid by the writers. They created the worlds and the characters—I simply gravitated toward scripts that moved me.” Looking back, the actor added, “many of my films address social issues, but that happened organically, not by design.”

“I am a complete film personality, not an activist. My primary objective is to entertain my audience”, he concluded with brute honesty.

On a major note, Aamir Khan also revealed his upcoming plans, saying, “Once I complete the current slate of projects I’ve produced—Lahore 1947, Happy Patel, and a few others—the work on all of them will wrap in the next few months. After that, I’m shifting my focus entirely back to acting from production.”

He announced a major structural change from the stage: “From here on, any script I hear will be only for me as an actor. It’s a significant shift, but the right time to dedicate myself fully to acting again.”

On what comes next, Aamir added, “I’m listening to new scripts now. Several have excited me—two or three in particular—but I’m still in the process of choosing.”

The fiery fireside chat concluded with Amir Khan’s predictions on his directorial journey, “Direction is actually my big love. Filmmaking is what I enjoy the most. I did direct once, but that was more out of a crisis—so it doesn’t really count as a planned move. But the day I consciously decide to take up direction, I’ll probably stop acting, because it will consume me completely. That’s why I’m delaying that decision for now.”

By Bharati Pawaskar