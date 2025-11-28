 Samantha Ruth Prabhu & David Beckham Get Clicked At An Event In Mumbai; Share A Warm Hug - Watch Viral Video
The football legend David Beckham is in Mumbai, India, and on Friday, he attended an event along with Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two were seen exiting the event together, and they shared a warm hug while saying bye to each other. Their video has gone viral on social media.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
David Beckham / Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Instagram

Check out the video below...

Beckham is currently in India as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. 

While talking to Samantha for Elle India, he said, “India was one of the places I had never been to, and two years ago when I came here, I was blown away. I knew I was going to love it, but I didn’t know I was going to love it as much as I do now. And that says it’s about the people, the environment, the culture, and the food. But people in India… the energy is not what so many places have in the world.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Bombay Parsi Punchayet Puts Controversial Flat Allotment On Hold After Debate
Mumbai News: Bombay Parsi Punchayet Puts Controversial Flat Allotment On Hold After Debate
Maharashtra News: Raigad Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections
Maharashtra News: Raigad Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections
West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process - VIDEO
West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process - VIDEO
Thar Owner Seeks Haryana DGP’s Apology Over 'Criminal Mindset’ Remark
Thar Owner Seeks Haryana DGP’s Apology Over 'Criminal Mindset’ Remark
article-image

Netizens React To Samantha Ruth Prabhu & David Beckham's Video

A netizen commented, "Both their outfits are so good (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Becham is lucky...she's so gorgeous (sic)." One more netizen commented, "No bollywood hero comes close to handsomeness of the sexiest Beckham (sic)."

Dhanush Meets David Beckham

Not just Samantha, but David also met Dhanush at an event. Even their video has gone viral on social media. Check out the video below...

Prajakta Koli also met David, and she took to Instagram to share pictures with him. She captioned the pictures as, "Met my book boyfriend today (sic)."

We are sure David Beckham fans would be very jealous of these celebrities who got a chance to meet him, and talk to the football legend.

