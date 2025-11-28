Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Dhanush-Kriti Starrer Heading For Double-Digit Opening, Vijay-Fatima's Film To Take Very Low Start

Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq |

This week, two major Bollywood films have hit the big screens: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein and Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Gustaakh Ishq. As expected, the former has taken a bumper opening at the box office, and the latter is heading for a dismal start.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Tere Ishk Mein has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. However, the film is heading for a double-digit opening at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 12-15 crore at the box office on its first day, which is surely a good number.

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Meanwhile, Gustaakh Ishq is heading for a very low opening. As per early estimates, it looks like the film might collect around Rs. 20 lakh on its first day, which will be a dismal opening.

Tere Ishk Mein Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "For all those expecting Tere Ishk Mein to be another Raanjhanaa, then, you will be sorely disappointed. Even though the film is not that bad, still... watch Tere Ishk Mein.. only Tere Risk Mein!"

Gustaakh Ishq Review

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Gustaakh Ishq and wrote, "Those who enjoy 'sher-o-shayari' and the sheer talent of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah ‘saahab’, this film is a must watch. The rest of the audience can watch it if you don't have any other to-do things on your bucket list. You won't regret your decision for sure."

While both films have received mixed reviews, let's wait and watch what response they will get at the box office over the weekend.