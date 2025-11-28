Mass Jathara OTT Release : When & Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Film Online

Mass Jathara |

Fans of energetic action cinema have been eagerly waiting for Ravi Teja's latest film, Mass Jathara, and now the excitement has reached the next level as the movie gears up for its digital release. After a successful theatrical run and positive audience response, the film is streaming on OTT, giving fans across the globe a chance to enjoy Ravi Teja's trademark mass entertainment right from their homes. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Plot overview

Laxman Bheri (Ravi Teja) serves as a sincere police officer in the railway sector. When he witnesses injustice, he attempts to address it, even if it falls outside his authority, to ensure fairness. During this experience in Warangal, he provides a minister's son with some guidance in his unique manner. Subsequently, he is moved to Adivivaram railway station located in Alluri district. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Ravi Teja as Lakshman Bheri, Sreeleela as Tulasi, Rajendra Prasad as Hanuman Bheri, Naveen Chandra as Sivudu, Naveen Chandra as Sivudu, Nitish Nirmal as Friend, Taarak Ponnappa as Patro, Hyper Aadi as Sivudu's aide Paidiraju, Lakshman Tekumudi as Sivudu's aide, Ajay Rathnam as SP Devadas, and Murali Sharma as SI Rajaram, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

He is written and directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu. It is produced by Sai Sowjanya and Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas. Naveen Nooli is edited by Mass Jathara.