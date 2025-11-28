Maxton Hall Season 2: Episode 6 On OTT- Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Series

Maxton Hall- The World Between Us |

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten's German romantic drama is returning for its second season. Episode 6 of Maxton Hall –The World Between Us Season 2 is set to deliver even more secrets, heartbreaks, and confrontations that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The popular series is based on Mona Kasten's novel, Save Me. Episode 6 of the series is now premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

love, secrets, surprises 👀 what really comes between them?#MaxtonHallOnPrime, New Episode Every Friday, Watch Now pic.twitter.com/Opab0ghhBA — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 21, 2025

About Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2

The audiences will be able to watch in German and French with English subtitles. It is directed by Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger. The screenplay of the series is done by Daphne Ferraro, Marc Schießer, Marlene Melchior, Nina Rathke, Zoe Hagen, Anna Schimrigk, and Juliana Lima Dehne. The series is produced by Valentin Debler, Markus Brunnemann, and Ceylan Yildirim under the banner of UFA Fiction.

What is Maxton all about?

Maxton Hall-The World Between Us tells the story of a girl named Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig Matten), a scholarship student, who notices that the college is attended by the children of wealthy and powerful families. She struggles to adjust to her new surroundings and the wealthy students, but she soon discovers an explosive secret. In the trailer, a charming and wealthy boy named James learns of the secret and offers Miss Matten money to keep quiet. However, she refuses, which leads to an argument between them.

What can you expect in Episode 6?

In this episode, a shocking rumor results in Ruby's suspension from Maxton Hall, jeopardising her Oxford scholarship. A picture of Ruby and Professor Sutton, who was involved with Lydia, appears as if they are about to kiss and is released, misjudged by the school's principal, resulting in a significant setback for Ruby and concluding the season on a sorrowful note.

Cast and characters of Maxtoon Hall- The World Between Us

Maxtoon Hall- The World Between Us features Harriet Herbig Matten as Ruby Bell, Sonja Weiber as Lydia Beaufort, Damian Harding as James Beaufort, Andrea Guo as Lin Wang, Fedja van Huet as Mortimer Beaufort, Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington, Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega, Martin Neuhaus as Angus Bell, Julia Maria Kohler as Helen Bell, Eidin Jalai, and Clelia Sarto, among others.